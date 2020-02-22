AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,188 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $35,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

