AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $49.85 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,002 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,146. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

