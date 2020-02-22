AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $71.25 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $71,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $293.25 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

