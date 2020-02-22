AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $97.08 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134,428 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $97,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $156.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

