AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of SYSCO worth $34,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in SYSCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after buying an additional 89,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

