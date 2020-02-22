AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 16,601 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $760.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.80 and a 200 day moving average of $731.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

