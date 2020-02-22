AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 180,228 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.73% of FactSet Research Systems worth $74,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $299.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.25 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

