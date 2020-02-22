AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 1,921,162 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 678.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.66% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $208,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $82.91 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

