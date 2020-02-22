AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 350,743 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,743 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Paypal worth $124,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.