AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 41,447 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

