AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 84,376 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of MCK opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

