AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Waters worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 35,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Waters stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,794 shares of company stock worth $2,893,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

