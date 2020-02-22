AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

