AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Paper by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61,358.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

