AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,733 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $39,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,322 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

Zoetis stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.