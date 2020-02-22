AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,734 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $67,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

