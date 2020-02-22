AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $74,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 197,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 859,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

