AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,120 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.