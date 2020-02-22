AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 1,051,384 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,051,384 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.30% of Boston Scientific worth $191,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 203,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 552,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,077,963. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

