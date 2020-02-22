AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 12,317 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $5,245,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.69 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

