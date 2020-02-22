AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 31,850 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Seagate Technology worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

