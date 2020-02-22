AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 3,442 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Masco worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

MAS stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

