AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 4,658 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,632 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 270,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

