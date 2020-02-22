AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 88,225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,225 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

