AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 92,384 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,384 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,502 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $12,274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $8,998,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $54.41 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

