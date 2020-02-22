AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,661 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.45% of Sherwin-Williams worth $243,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $36,456,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $573.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.88 and its 200 day moving average is $561.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

