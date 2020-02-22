Autonio (NIO) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $346,046.00 and $199.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.