AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.02. The company had a trading volume of 811,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,198. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $213.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

