Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after acquiring an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.