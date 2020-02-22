Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

