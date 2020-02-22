Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $32,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.87 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.