Aviva PLC Buys 150,230 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.