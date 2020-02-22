Aviva PLC Buys 15,645 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.48. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

