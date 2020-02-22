Aviva PLC Buys 18,582 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,404 shares of company stock worth $1,898,861. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.22 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.