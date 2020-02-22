Aviva PLC Buys 30,874 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 127,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $247.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.