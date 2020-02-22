Aviva PLC Buys 4,908 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of NetEase worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 679,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $344.99 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average of $294.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.62.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

