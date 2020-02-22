Aviva PLC Buys 75,753 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $988,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.