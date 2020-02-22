Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Southern by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

