Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,126.38.

Booking stock opened at $1,928.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,983.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,967.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

