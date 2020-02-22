Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

NYSE:LOW opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.