Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $238,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.