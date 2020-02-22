Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $613.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.56 and its 200 day moving average is $555.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

