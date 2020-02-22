Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Aptiv worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after buying an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $15,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after buying an additional 128,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

