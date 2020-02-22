Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Allergan worth $40,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Allergan by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.