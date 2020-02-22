Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Shares of PXD opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

