Aviva PLC Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,090 shares of company stock worth $17,485,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.