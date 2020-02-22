Aviva PLC Has $27.22 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 225.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $107.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

