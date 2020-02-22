Aviva PLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,666 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

