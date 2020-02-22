Aviva PLC Has $28.89 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,457,000 after purchasing an additional 558,186 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

