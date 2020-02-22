Aviva PLC Has $30.54 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $230.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

